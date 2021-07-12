Entertainment
Court adjourns Naira Marley‘s alleged internet fraud trial
Justice I. Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, adjourned till October 5, 2021 for continuation of trial in the case of Afeez Adeshina Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, who was arraigned sometime in 2019 on an 11-count charge of credit card fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
He pleaded not guilty to the charge, thereby leading to his trial.
Since the commencement of the trial, the prosecution had called two witnesses, Nuru Buhari Dalhatu and Augustine Anosike, both forensic experts with the EFCC, who revealed to the court how the defendant frequently visited sites where stolen credit cards were sold to interested fraudsters as well as other shocking evidence recovered from the defendant’s mobile device.
READ ALSO: Court admits evidence against singer Naira Marley
At the resumed sitting today, the prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, informed the court that the matter was slated for cross-examination of the second prosecution witness, PW2, Anosike, and also urged the court to call on the witness for the continuation of the hearing.
However, counsel to the defendants, Akinwale Kola-Taiwo, asked the court for a short date on the grounds that “the matter is for mention today and not continuation as disclosed by the prosecution.”
Consequently, Justice Oweibo granted the prayer of the defence and adjourned the matter till October 5, 6 and 7 for continuation of trial.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....