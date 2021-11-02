Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s human rights suit against Nigerian govt

A Federal High Court sitting in Abia State has adjourned the human rights suit filed by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, through his lawyers, against the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The development was disclosed to newsmen on Tuesday by a member of Kanu’s legal counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Kanu through his lawyers had filed a lawsuit against the Nigerian government and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The suit, regarding matters relating to the IPOB leader’s extradition, alleged maltreatment by security operatives and his release, was assigned for hearing on November 2, 2021, by the court.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu never jumped bail —Lawyer, Ejiofor

However, Kanu’s counsel said the suit had been adjourned to a later date.

He said, “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s human rights suit which was slated for November 2, 2021, has been adjourned to November 19, 2021, by the Federal High Court in Abia.

“We are saddened by this development which primarily seeks the unconditional release of Kanu from his illegal detentions.”

The IPOB leader is currently in the facilities of the Department of State Services (DSS) while awaiting trial by the Nigerian government.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now