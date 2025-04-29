Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial to May 2

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, till May 2 for cross-examination of the Federal Government’s witness.

The judge adjourned the case after the federal government’s counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), led the first prosecution witness in evidence and was discharged from the witness box.

The witness, a Department of State Service (DSS) operative, who gave his evidence behind a protective shield, tendered documentary evidence against the IPOB leader.

The evidence was tendered through Awomolo and marked as exhibits by the judge after Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), did not object to the application.

The witness told the court that he had served in DSS for about 18 years and that he was assigned with some team members to arrest Kanu at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Lagos.

In the evidence presented before the court, a video recording of Kanu’s interrogation by DSS operatives was played in the open court, and the statement he made on October 15, 2015, was also read.

In the video, the activist admitted that he established Radio Biafra in London and also registered in London.

In the statement equally read out in the open court by the witness, Kanu said he was interrogated by the DSS without the presence of his lawyer as required by law.

The IPOB leader, in the documentary evidence, admitted he did not register the radio station with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) because he felt there was no need for it.

In his statement, he admitted fighting for emancipation of the people of South-East, South-South and parts of Benue and Kogi States.

Kanu, who stated that freedom fighting is not a crime in any part of the world, including Nigeria, said it is a fundamental right.

