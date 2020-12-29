Court adjourns Obaseki’s alleged certificate forgery case till December 30

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned the alleged certificate forgery case involving the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, till December 30.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) filed the case and asked the court to order the governor’s removal for alleged certificate forgery.

The party claimed that Obaseki was not qualified to participate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo over the same reason.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the APC had through its counsel, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), brought some documents through a subpoenaed witness.

Obaseki, however, objected to the presentation of the documents on the grounds that the process did conform with the laws guiding admissibility of documents.

The governor’s counsel, Mr. Ken Mozia (SAN), said there was no evidence of payment for the documents.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, however, admitted the document, an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) form EC9 in evidence.

He said the document was relevant to the case.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter till December 30 for the plaintiffs to close their case.

The APC had in July disqualified Obaseki from participating in its governorship primaries over alleged discrepancies in his certificates.

He later switched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and secured the party’s governorship ticket for the election.

Obaseki was re-elected for another term of four years after he defeated the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the election.

