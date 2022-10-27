Court adjourns perjury suit against Matawalle to October 31

Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Gusau, on Thursday adjourned to October 31 hearing on the alleged perjury suit against the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

The Northern Youth Assembly had in the suit accused the governor of perjury.

The judge adjourned the case to enable the court to rule on the application of the Action People’s Party (APP) to be joined as third claimant in the substantive suit.

In the substantive suit, the plaintiffs claimed that there were discrepancies in the academic and birth certificates Matawalle presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 general elections.

The case was transferred from the Federal High Court, Abuja, to the Gusau division.

It was listed for mention on October 4, and adjourned to October 19 for further mention.

When the case came up on October 19, the judge again, adjourned the matter to October 27 for a definite hearing.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, counsel to the APP, Usman Ndaliman, drew the attention of the court to an application filed by his client seeking to be joined in the suit as the claimant.

Nadaliman said his motion followed an application dated October 20 and filed before the court the following day.

He said the APP’s application was accompanied by an affidavit and a written address.

Counsel to Matawalle and three other respondents acknowledged that they had been served with copies of the application.

The counsel did not object to the application, and the judge, therefore, adjourned the matter to October 31 for ruling on the APP’s application.

