Court adjourns Seun Kuti’s trial for alleged assault to July 3

The Yaba Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, on Wednesday, adjourned the trial of Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, for alleged assault till July 3.

The singer was arrested on May 15 for assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos and arraigned in court the following day.

He was released on Tuesday after spending eight days in custody.

In last week’s proceeding, the court’s Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, granted the police request to remand the defendant in custody for 48 hours after which he would be released on bail.

She later granted an application for the extension of Seun Kuti’s stay in custody till Tuesday to allow the police to conclude its investigation on the matter.

On Wednesday, the police applied to vacate the remand application presented in court last week and arraign the defendant.

However, the defence team by Femi Falana (SAN) objected to the police move to prosecute the singer.

The team, therefore, urged the court to allow the state’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to prosecute the case instead of the police.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olatunbosun held that the police cannot be the complainant and the prosecutor at the same time.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 3.

