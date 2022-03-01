Connect with us

News

Court adjourns trial of Nadabo Energy chief for alleged N1.4bn fraud till March 29

Published

3 hours ago

on

Justice C.A. Balogun of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday adjourned till March 29 the trial of the Chairman of Nadabo Energy Limited, Abubakar Ali Peters, for alleged N1.4billion fraud.

The judge adjourned the matter after the counsel for the defendant, E.O. Isiramen, told the court that the defence was not ready to continue with the cross-examination of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Bawa is the fifth prosecution witness in the case.

The commission arraigned Abubakar and his company on a 27-count charge of fraud.

READ ALSO: Court fixes date to rule on admissibility of evidence against Nadabo Energy in alleged N1.4bn oil subsidy fraud

The defendant was accused of using forged documents to obtain the sum of N1,464,961,978.24 from the Federal Government as oil subsidy after allegedly inflating the quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) purportedly imported and supplied by the company.

Isiramen had on December 20, 2021, begun the cross-examination of the witness.

He further cross-examined the EFCC chief on January 25.

However, at Tuesday’s proceedings, the defence counsel told the court that he would not be able to continue with the witness cross-examination.

“We are not ready to continue,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

three × 4 =

Investigations

Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...