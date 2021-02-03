Court admits more evidence against oil firm, four others in alleged £2.5bn fraud trial

The Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday admitted more evidence in the trial of Petro Union and Gas Limited and four other defendants for alleged £2.5billion fraud.

Other defendants are Abayomi Kukoyi, Prince Kingsley Okpala, Prince Chidi Okpalaeze, and Prince Emmanuel Okpalaeze.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the defendants on a 13-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence, attempt to steal, and forgery.

The commission also presented its seventh witness in court on Wednesday.

The witness, Shamsudeen Abu Lili, a Senior Manager with the Corporate Affairs Commission, (CAC) was led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

Lili told the court that the CAC received a request from the EFCC on its plan to investigate Petro Union Oil and Gas over its alleged involvement in the fraud.

He said: “We had a request from the EFCC to provide Certified True Copies of documents with respect to Petro Union Oil and Gas.

“We responded and provided the documents relating to the registration of the company.”

He identified the documents in court.

The witness confirmed that the company was incorporated on December 28, 1979, with registration number 31157.

Jacobs, thereafter, applied to tender the documents before the court.

Subsequently, Justice A.M. Liman admitted in evidence the bundle of documents which included the letter of investigation from EFCC, as well as CAC pre and post-incorporation papers as Exhibit A-E.

He adjourned the matter till March 10 for the continuation of trial.

