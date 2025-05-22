Court admits T.Y. Danjuma, Uzodinma’s videos as evidence in Kanu’s trial

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, admitted in evidence a video of former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. T. Y. Danjuma, in the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for alleged treason.

Also admitted were the videos of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi.

The judge admitted the flash drive containing the three separate videos as Exhibit PW-P and a certificate of compliance as Exhibit PWP-1.

The documents were admitted in evidence after Kanu’s lawyer, Paul Erokoro (SAN), tendered them from the bar and were not opposed by the Federal Government’s lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN).

The three videos were played in the open court and the federal government’s witness, an operative of the DSS, identified as BBB, was crossed-examined by Erokoro.

