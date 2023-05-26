Court affirms Abure as Labour Party national chairman

Justice Emmanuel Aihamoje of the Edo State High Court, Benin City on Friday dismissed a notice of suspension filed against the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, by some party members of the party.

The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party had in April suspended Abure and other officials of the party over alleged corruption.

However, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) rejected the suspension of the officials and described it as illegal.

The court also restrained LP and its members from suspending the national officers till the determination of the motion on notice.

The party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, confirmed Friday’s ruling to journalists in Abuja.

He said the judge dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

Justice Aihamoje delivered the ruling in a suit filed by Abure and the executives of LP in Ward 3, Esan North-East local government area of Edo State.

He declared that the LP executive committee in Uromi Ward 3 lacked the power under the party’s Constitution to remove the national chairman.

The judge also restrained the suspended acting national chairman, Lamidi Apapa and his faction from parading themselves as the party’s national officers.

