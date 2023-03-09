Politics
Court affirms Bwacha as Taraba APC guber candidate
A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, on Thursday, affirmed Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the March 18 governorship election in Taraba State.
The judgment which was delivered by Justice Bala Usman, also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to delist Bwacha as the APC candidate for the election.
Read also:Ex-Gov Shema’s aide, six others dump PDP for APC in Katsina
He noted that it was vital to uphold the judgement of the Supreme Court which has a consequential order directing the APC to have a fresh primary where Bwacha emerged as the candidate of the party.
The court asserted the candidature of Bwacha while ruling on the case filed by the APC asking INEC not to withdraw its candidate from its portal or ballot paper ahead of the governorship election.
