Court affirms Bwacha as Taraba APC guber candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, on Thursday, affirmed Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the March 18 governorship election in Taraba State.

The judgment which was delivered by Justice Bala Usman, also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to delist Bwacha as the APC candidate for the election.

Read also:Ex-Gov Shema’s aide, six others dump PDP for APC in Katsina

He noted that it was vital to uphold the judgement of the Supreme Court which has a consequential order directing the APC to have a fresh primary where Bwacha emerged as the candidate of the party.

The court asserted the candidature of Bwacha while ruling on the case filed by the APC asking INEC not to withdraw its candidate from its portal or ballot paper ahead of the governorship election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now