Court affirms Kantigi as PDP governorship candidate in Niger

Justice Zainab Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, affirmed Mr. Liman Kantigi as the validly elected governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State.

She also dismissed the suit brought filed by the PDP governorship aspirant in the state, Idris Mohammed Sani, for lack of merit.

Sani had in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/804/2022, challenged the PDP for allowing Kantigi to participate in the party’s primary having submitted false documents for the election.

The PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Kantigi were listed as respondents in the suit.

In her judgment, Justice Abubakar held that the suit failed to disclose a reasonable cause of action against the respondents.

The judge, who said the case was a pre-election matter, held that the cause of action should have crystallised 14 days after the said action.

She, however, said that the suit was filed before the conduct of the primary election.

The judge held that the plaintiff had no cause of action in the suit, hence, the jurisdiction of the court cannot be activated.

She said the court would have assumed jurisdiction if the plaintiff had challenged the actual conduct of the poll.

Abubakar, who said that the suit was not properly instituted, declared that it lacked merit.

She consequently dismissed the suit.

