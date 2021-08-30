Court announces date for hearing in Igboho’s suit against DSS, AGF Malami

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan on Monday announced Sept 7 as the date for the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami to respond to a suit filed against him by Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho).

The Department of State Security Services (DSS) was co-joined in the suit seeking the enforcement of Adeyemo’s fundamental rights.

Igboho had filed a N500 billion suit against the AGF, the DSS over the unlawful invasion of his residence on July 1 when his property was damaged and some occupants killed.

Also joined in the suit filed by his counsel, Mr Yomi Alliyu (SAN), is the Director of State Security Services, Oyo State,

The court had on August 4 granted an ex-parte application restraining the DSS and AGF from arresting, intimidating, and blocking Sunday Igboho’s bank accounts.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, AGF’s counsel, Mr Simon Enock, told the court that he was not ready to proceed on the matter.

Enock said that the applicant just served him with a counter-affidavit to the preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction and motion on notice filed on the matter by the AGF.

The AGF’s counsel also told the court that court rules permitted him to respond within seven days and urged the court to grant him an adjournment in the interest of justice.

He also prayed the court to vacate the order restraining the arrest, intimation, and blocking of Igboho’s bank accounts, adding that the order should have a lifespan of seven days rather than being perpetual.

Igboho’s counsel, Alliyu (SAN), leading Mr Kola Olawoye (SAN), and Mr Dipo Olasope (SAN) objected to granting of an adjournment.

In his ruling, presiding Justice Ladiran Akintola noted that the rules on enforcement of fundamental human rights suit do not accommodate luxury of time because the life of the applicant was at stake.

Akintola adjourned the case to Sept. 7 for a hearing of all applications and extended his order of interim injunction restraining Igboho’s arrest and blocking of his account.

