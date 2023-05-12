Court assumes jurisdiction in Abure’s case, adjourns hearing till May 17

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Friday assumed jurisdiction in the suit filed against the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, and three others by some members of the party.

Justice Hamza Mua’zu had on April 17 restrained Abure, the LP National Organising Secretary, Oluchi Opara; and National Treasurer, Clement Ojukwu, from parading themselves as the party national officers while ruling on a suit filed by one Yomi Arabambi and seven others.

Arabambi is the publicity secretary of the LP faction loyal to the suspended acting national chairman, Lamidi Apapa.

The aggrieved LP members had in the suit challenged the substitutions of the party’s candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Justice Mu’azu, who ruled on the preliminary objection filed by Abure and three others on Friday, declared that the court had jurisdiction to adjudicate the matter.

He said the plaintiffs were right to bring the matter by originating summons, adding that it was justifiable to be heard.

The judge held that Abure and three others remained suspended pending the determination of the case and adjourned the hearing on the substantive suit till May 17.

