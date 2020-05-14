Court awards N10m against DSS for detaining man who used Buhari daughter’s old SIM card

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State, on Thursday awarded the sum of N10m in favour of a businessman, Anthony Okolie who was allegedly detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) for using a SIM card previously used by President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan.

Okolie, who was arrested by the DSS on July 19 last year, was detained by the secret police for 10 weeks without any charge.

After he was released, the businessman sued the DSS, the President’s daughter, and the mobile telecommunication giant, MTN and demanded N500million as general and aggravated damages for the gross and unlawful violation of his right to acquire moveable properties, freedom of movement and self-dignity.

In his ruling on Thursday, Justice Dimgba awarded N10million against the DSS for violation of the petitioner’s rights.

READ ALSO: Frequent killings in Kaduna communities unacceptable —CAN

However, the judge struck out the charges against the President’s daughter and MTN, saying there was no substantial evidence against the duo.

Join the conversation

Opinions