Court backs CBN’s current account maintenance fee charged by banks
The Federal High Court has backed the charges placed on current account maintenance by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The CBN had issued a directive to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions to implement charge on current accounts last year January.
CBN had stated that current account maintenance fee (CAMF) be charged on customer-induced debit transactions to third parties and debit transfers or lodgments to the customer’s account in another bank.
For every customer-induced debit, Nigerian banks and other financial institutions are expected to charge N1, but the charge is negotiable, according to the CBN statement seen by Ripples Nigeria.
This directive was challenged by Olumide Babalola, founder of law firm, Babalola LP, who filed that the decision violated his fundamental human right.
However, Justice Shittu Abubakar of the FHC in Abeokuta, ruled on February 3, 2021, that the CBN directive didn’t contravene any law.
Abubakar in his ruling said the authorisation of the current account maintenance fee was within the statutory powers of CBN. The Justice back CBN’s counsel, Adeleke Agbola of Cheakley Chambers, who argued that Babalola lacked “the legal capacity to institute the suit on a policy that affects the public.” CBN was quoted by Punch.
While referencing the negotiation clause in the CBN directive, Abubakar said Babalola shouldn’t have filed a lawsuit against CBN, rather, he could have taken advantage of the clause to negotiate his deduction fee with his bank, Access Bank.
NSE: Zenith Bank, Transcorp record highest trade amid shares dumping
The stock market dip at the end of the week, with investors losing N300 billion as the equity capitalisation ended trade with N21.15 trillion on Friday, trading below the N21.45 trillion the market closed with on Thursday.
The All Share Index (ASI) also depreciated following a loss of 574.45 basis points, to end the trade at 40.439.85 ASI on Friday, below the 41,014,30 ASI the market closed with the previous day.
Volume of shares traded declined significantly, with data from Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showing investors traded 395.62 million shares on Friday, lower than the 1.27 billion shares of Thursday.
Deals sealed by investors also decreased to 5,321 at the close of market on Friday, below the 6,573 deals secured on Thursday. Also, value of shares traded declined to N5,19 billion from N6,39 billion.
Meanwhile, at the capital market today, UAC Property rose to the top gainers’ chart after rising by 9.59% to close at N0.8kobo on Friday, against the N0.73kobo it opened with on Thursday.
Linkage Assurance came second with N0.59kobo as it share price moved upward from N0.54kobo following a 9.26% rise in share price. Japaul Gold followed after closing the market with N0.65kobo, rising from the opening price of N0.71kobo per share after recording 9.23% gain.
Unity Bank gained 9.23% to move to N0.71kobo from the opening trade of N0.65kobo.
Afrinsure completed the top five with N0.24kobo per share, gaining 9.09% to increase its share price from N0.22kobo.
Livestock topped the losers’ chart after shielding N0.22kobo to close the market with N2.03, having opened trading at N2.25kobo.
NEM also made the losers’ list after its share price dropped to N2.05 from N2.27kobo per share, following a loss of N0.22kobo.
BUA Cement share price dip by N5.7kobo to secure the third spot as it ended trading with N73.3kobo from N79 it opened with.
Sovereign Insurance share price declined to N0.26kobo per share from N0.28kobo, declining by 7.14%.
Dangote Cement completed the list as its share price fell by N8 to end trade with N220, having opened the trade with N228 per share.
For top traded shares, Zenith Bank was the most active stock on Friday, as investors traded 55.60 million shares worth N1.37 billion.
Transcorp shares were traded at a volume of 42.71 million valued at N40.96 million.
First Bank was next with 42.06 million shares traded at a cost of N302.48 million.
GTBank reported 42.06 million shares worth over N1.28 billion while Access Bank recorded 40.94 million traded shares at a value of N330.47 million.
Ecobank goes into $300m debt to attract foreign investors
Ecobank’s $300 million bond which will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has been oversubscribed by foreign investors during the marketing of the transaction.
The loan which has a five-year tenure, maturing in February 2026, is the first non-sovereign bond out of Africa in 2021.
According to a statement from Ecobank obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bond carries a coupon rate of 7.125% having opened the Initial Price Thoughts (IPTs) of 7.75%, before it was priced down.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the coupon represents the lowest yield achieved by a Nigerian financial institution for a benchmark bond transaction.
The bank said the bond listing will expose the lender to international investors, while the investors get access to Nigerian market – bonds used by companies to secure loan from investors.
“Ecobank access to global debt capital markets, and more favorable credit terms, commensurate with its strong financial position and robust capital structure. For international investors, it represented an attractive option to gain exposure to Nigeria.” the statement reads.
Commenting on the issuance, Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, said, “Despite the challenging global environment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and on the back of a successful NGN 50bn Tier 2 issuance in December 2020, ENG was able to successfully issue and price Nigeria’s first 2021 senior unsecured 5 year bond transaction.
“Ecobank Nigeria, through this issuance, is being proactive in optimizing its capital structure as it continues to drive its medium term growth strategy of establishing itself as a leading facilitator of pan-Africa and international trade and payments.”
Nigerian govt to identify new taxes, expand VAT to grow revenue to GDP
Nigeria’s minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the Federal Government is drafting a Strategic Growth Revenue Initiative (SGRI) 2.0 to improve Nigeria’s revenue to gross domestic product (GDP) in the next three years.
Ahmed said the government plans to increase the revenue to GDP from 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2023.
According to Ahmed, despite this projection, Nigeria is still lower compared to other African countries such as South Africa, Kenya and Ghana, she said during an economic outlook organised by Deloitte on Thursday, which focused on “Building a resilient economy for the future.”
The three countries had hit 29 percent, 18 percent and 14 percent revenue to GDP, respectively since 2018. To push Nigeria closer to other African countries, Ahmed stated that the SGRI, which is still being drafted, will enable the country mobilise and utilise revenue sources, and diversify the economy away from oil by 2025.
The Ministry, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will be given targets to enable the government meet its projection for revenue to GDP. The government plans to achieve revenue growth through 47 different initiatives that include;
Identifying new taxes, broadening of the tax base, expansion and improvements of value-added taxes, closing of legal loopholes, collaborating trading partners, data collection and analytics, targeting of High Networth Individuals (HNIs), and improving tax compliance.
But Ahmed said the drive to increase revenue is focused on improving tax administration and compliance, not creating new taxes or increasing value-added tax, but didn’t rule out increase in taxes.
“We have a plan to support small businesses and manufacturers, as such our initiatives are centred around improving tax administration and tax compliance and not introducing new taxes,” she said.
While explaining the buildup, Ahmed said, “The SRGI is a bottom-down approach that is driven by enhanced data and technology to complement a bottom-up approach aimed at improving operational efficiencies.
“Each area of the new initiative will be monitored with clear deliverables, KPIs, targets and timelines assigned to the relevant ministries departments and agencies for the implementation of results.” the minister said.
She said the strategic initiative and the Finance Act 2020 will help Nigeria exit the recession by about 3 per cent. The SGRI is also expected to grow fiscal revenues, improve the ease of doing business, counteract the impact of oil price fluctuations and integrate fiscal, monetary and trade policies.
