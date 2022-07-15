Court bans Amotekun from Osun governorship election duty

A Federal High Court in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday banned Osun Security Network, Amotekun Corps, from taking part in the gubernatorial election slated for Saturday in the state.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to engage the Amotekun Corps as part of the personnel to provide security in the election.

The order read: “That the 1st defendant (INEC) is hereby restrained from requesting the deployment of the second defendant (AMOTEKUN) as part of the security personnel deployable for the purpose of Osun 2022 governorship election pending the determination of the originating summons filed in the suit.

“An order of interlocutory injunction retraining the 2nd defendant of volunteering her officers, agents, staffs as part of security personal deployable for the purpose of Osun 2022 governorship pending the determination of the originating summons filed in this suit.”

Speaking on the court order, Hashim Abioye, counsel for the plaintiffs, stated, “With this order, it is forbidden for the INEC to make use of Amotekun as part of the security personnel to be drafted for the election.

“As I speak to you, those concerned, the INEC, police and other relevant agencies, have been appropriately served”, he added.

