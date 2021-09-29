Court bars EFCC from retrying ex-Gov Kalu over N7.1bn money laundering charge

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, barred the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from retrying former Abia Governor, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu.

The order was given by Justice Inyang Ekwo while delivering judgment in an application filed by the former governor.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Kalu sought an order of the court prohibiting the EFCC from retrying him on a charge for which he had already been tried and convicted.

Kalu, a senator representing Abia North, sought an order of the court prohibiting the EFCC from retrying him on the same alleged N7.1 billion money laundering charge against him.

The judge said: “An order is hereby made prohibiting the Federal Government through the EFCC from retrying the applicant (Kalu) on charge no. FHC/ABJ/CR/56/2007 since there was no order in the judgment of the Supreme Court for the retrial of Kalu.”

He contended that having been tried once by EFCC, convicted and sentenced in the same charge, FHC/ABJ/CR/56/ 2007, it would amount to double jeopardy for him to be subjected to a fresh trial on the same charge.

The former governor had also applied for an order prohibiting the EFCC from retrying, harassing, and intimidating him with respect to the said charge or any other charge based on the same facts as he need not suffer double jeopardy.

