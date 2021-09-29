Metro
Court bars EFCC from retrying ex-Gov Kalu over N7.1bn money laundering charge
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, barred the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from retrying former Abia Governor, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu.
The order was given by Justice Inyang Ekwo while delivering judgment in an application filed by the former governor.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Kalu sought an order of the court prohibiting the EFCC from retrying him on a charge for which he had already been tried and convicted.
Kalu, a senator representing Abia North, sought an order of the court prohibiting the EFCC from retrying him on the same alleged N7.1 billion money laundering charge against him.
Read also: I believe in e-transmission of election results, but… -Sen Orji Kalu
The judge said: “An order is hereby made prohibiting the Federal Government through the EFCC from retrying the applicant (Kalu) on charge no. FHC/ABJ/CR/56/2007 since there was no order in the judgment of the Supreme Court for the retrial of Kalu.”
He contended that having been tried once by EFCC, convicted and sentenced in the same charge, FHC/ABJ/CR/56/ 2007, it would amount to double jeopardy for him to be subjected to a fresh trial on the same charge.
The former governor had also applied for an order prohibiting the EFCC from retrying, harassing, and intimidating him with respect to the said charge or any other charge based on the same facts as he need not suffer double jeopardy.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...