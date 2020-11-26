Court begins Nnamdi Kanu’s trial in absentia

A Federal High Court in Abuja has commenced the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, with five prosecution witnesses lined up to testify against him.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him in response to years of campaign for the Inpendent Republic of Biafra through the separatist group.

Copies of the hearing notice were served on the prosecution team in the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Justice Binta Nyako had since March 28, 2019, revoked the bail granted the IPOB leader, ordered his arrest, and directed that his trial would proceed in his absence; but the court had not had any sitting on the case since then.

The judge, acting on an application by the lead prosecuting counsel, Magaji Labaran, anchored her orders for Kanu’s arrest and trial in absentia on the defendant’s failure to appear in court since April 25, 2017, without any reasonable explanation.

