Court brings forward hearing of Kanu’s appeal on treasonable felony charges by 28 days

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has fixed September 13 for the hearing of an appeal filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, challenging the seven-count charge of treasonable felony brought against him by the Federal Government.

The court had earlier fixed October 11 for the hearing of the case.

Justice Binta Nyako had in May upheld seven out of the 15 charges of terrorism and treasonable felony filed by the federal government and asked the activist to enter his defence on the charges.

Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed the new date in a post on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday.

He wrote: “Our Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CR/ 625/2022; BETWEEN NNAMDI KANU VS FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, earlier scheduled for hearing on the 11th Day of October, 2022, has been brought forward to the 13th day of September, 2022.

“Chukwu Okike Abiama is on the throne and shall forever remain on the throne. Your relentless prayers and supplications are positively impacting.

“It, therefore, means that hearing on Onyendu’s appeal challenging the remaining seven-count charge filed against him, will now be coming up for hearing at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, next week Tuesday, being the 13th Day of September, 2022.

“Thank you so much Umuchineke for your support so far and remain hugely blessed. We move!”

