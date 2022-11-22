Court clears Stella Oduah to run for Senate in 2023

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, validated the candidacy of Anambra North Senator, Stella Oduah, in a suit filed against her by John Emeka, a senatorial aspirant under the PDP in the primaries conducted in May.

Justice Inyang Ekwo who ruled on the suit described it as status barred.

Emeka had sued Oduah, PDP, and INEC and alleged Oduah had lied on oath in her expression of interest and nomination forms.

The plaintiff claimed that Oduah had used the same information to partake in both 2015 and 2019 elections as the PDP’s candidate for Anambra North Senatorial District.

He had prayed the court to declare that the information supplied by Oduah in her INEC Form CF00 regarding her participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme was false.

He claimed that the act was not in tandem with the Sections 12(1)(a)(b)(c) and 13(1)(a) of the NYSC Act.

He had also relied on the reason above to pray the court to nullify the election that had brought the lawmaker into the Senate.

