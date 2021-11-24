Court convicts 13 internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Osogbo

At least 13 persons were convicted for internet fraud in Oyo State and Osun States on Wednesday.

The convicts were – Akintokun Olalekan, Sheriff Hadinan, Ayojide Ayomide Ezekiel, Rokeeb Olanrewaju Bashir, Olutekunbi Oluwatoyin Boluwatife, Adigun Martin Oladimeji, Abraham Pelumi Ariyo, and Ajagbe Abdulbasit Temitope.

Others were – Ojelere Stephen Oladimeji, Olaleye Farudeen Abiola, Durosaro Temitope Dickson, Olubanji Remilekun Damilare and Shogamu Lukman Olatunbosun.

The Head of the Media and Publicity for the Economic and Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the convicts were arraigned by the commission on a separate one-count charge of fraudulent representation contrary to Section 22 (2) and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b)(iv) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.

He said: “Justice Uche Agomoh of Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, sentenced Adigun to 10 months imprisonment; Akintokun, Rokeeb, Olaleye and Shogbamu to nine months jail term each while Hadinan bagged eight months jail term.

“Olubanji and Ajagbe were jailed seven months each, Ojelere, Olutekunbi, and Ayojide bagged six months jail term each, while Abraham was sentenced to five months in prison.

“In the same light, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State, convicted and sentenced Durosaro to one-month imprisonment.

“The convicts are to repay their various victims and forfeit the items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The court, however, ordered that all the convicts are to sign an undertaking letter, pledging to be of good behaviour after serving their jail terms.”

