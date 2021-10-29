Court convicts 16 internet fraudsters in Enugu

The Federal High Court, Enugu, during the week convicted 16 internet fraudsters in the state.

The Head of Media and Publicity, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the affected persons were convicted by Justices F.O. G. Ogunbanjo and I.M. Buba respectively.

According to him, 11 persons were convicted by Justice Buba and five others by Ogunbanjo.

The EFCC spokesman revealed that nine convicts – Franklin Chidera Owo, Chukwudi Nzube, Nwosu Victor Kosisochukwu, Onyebuchi Ebuka. Ozuma Chukwuemeka Henry, Christopher Francis and Eze Godwin Chibundu, Ikwunze Armstrong, and Paschal Benjamin were on Tuesday sentenced to two years imprisonment by Justice Buba.

They were however given an option of N1million fine each.

Two others – Obodoechina Caleb and Prince Chukuebuka Mmirikwe – were sentenced to one-year imprisonment with an option of N1million fine each.

Chibundu will also forfeit his cars and return $5,000 to his victim, Emily Alvarado.

The remaining five convicts – Lucky Uche Ben-Ihedi, Stanley Ifeanyi Nwankwo, Ebere Malachy, Ben- Ihedi Chiemela Victor, and Chibueze Michael – were sentenced to one-year imprisonment on Wednesday after they pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of impersonation and fraud brought against them by the EFCC.

They were also given an option of N1million fine each by Justice Ogunbanjo.

