Metro
Court convicts eight internet fraudsters in Katsina
Justice Aminu K. Tukur of the Katsina State High Court on Thursday sentenced eight internet fraudsters to various jail terms in the state.
The convicts were arraigned separately by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for false representation and impersonation.
The convicts – Shamsuddeen Amodu Achile, Mohammed Taiwo, Yusuf Suleiman, Usman Fatihu, Mohammed jibril, Lawal Abdulrahman, Abdulsamad Mohammed and Adamu Yakubu were arrested by the commission during a raid on the Dutsinma area of the state.
They all pleaded guilty to the charges.
The EFCC counsel, Mohammed Gambo, asked the court to convict each of the men accordingly.
Justice Tukur in his ruling sentenced Achile to six months imprisonment with the option of N100,000 fine.
He ordered the convict to restitute to the victim the sum of $2,860
Achile will also forfeits an Infinix phone to the Federal Government
Five convicts – Mohammed Taiwo, Yusuf Suleiman, Usman Fatihu, Mohammed jibril, and Lawal Abdulrahman were sentenced to six months imprisonment each with an option of N50, 000 fine.
They will also forfeit their mobile devices to the federal government and restitute their victims the amount of money they benefitted from the crime.
