Court convicts ex-House of Reps member for forgery

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday convicted a former member of the House of Representatives, Chuma Nzeribe, for forgery.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) arraigned Nzeribe on a four-count charge of false pretence, impersonation, forgery and cheating.

The commission alleged that the ex-lawmaker forged the documents of plot 1306, Cadastral Zone, Maitama District, Abuja, belonging to one Ishaya Baba.

EFCC told the court that the defendant was in possession of the statutory right of occupancy bearing the name of Ramatu Alhassan with reference Number MFCT/LA/FCT 1302 dated 18/06/03.

The offence, according to the anti-graft agency, was contrary to Section 6, 8(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

In his ruling, Justice Halilu held that the prosecution has proven its case against Nzeribe beyond a reasonable doubt.

He, however, deferred the convict’s sentencing.

The judge said: “I hereby convict the said Chuma Nzeribe having found him guilty as charged.

“From the abundant evidence before me, it has been established that the defendant forged the title document to the said land 1306 Maitama which rightfully now belongs to Ishaya Baba.

“By the powers conferred on me therefore, pursuant to Section 11 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Act, 78 of penal code, 321 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 which dwelt on the issue of restitution, I hereby ordered the said land owner to take his land forthwith without any delay since he is the rightful owner.

“With respect to the issue of sentencing, I shall defer the sentence of the said convict to a date in this life when I am sure the long arms of the law will catch up with him.

“Then, the EFCC, IGP will arrest him and bring him before me for me to be able to do the needful by sentencing him accordingly.

“In the meantime, sentencing in this situation is thereby deferred.”

