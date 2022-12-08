Court convicts ex-minister of mines, Ogah for forgery, orders arrest

The Abia State Magistrate Court, Umuahia, on Thursday, convicted the former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, for forgery.

Magistrate Ngozi N. Nwangwa delivered the ruling in suit No. UMSC/362/2022 filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the former minister.

The party told the court that Ogah did not partake in its governorship primary held on May 26 but went ahead to forge a primary election result sheet in a bid to cause a crisis in its Abia State chapter.

APC added that the act was contrary to Section 465 of the Criminal Code of Abia State and punishable under Section 467.

The ex-minister was absent at the proceeding.

In her ruling, Magistrate Nwangwa found the defendant guilty of the charge.

She said: “I am convinced that the defendant has no defence.”

She, therefore, ordered security agencies to arrest Ogah and detain him at the nearest correctional centre in the state pending his appearance in court for sentencing.

