News
Court convicts five internet fraudsters in Kwara
Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Ilorin, on Friday sentenced five persons to various jail terms for internet fraud.
The convicts – Ololade Olabisi, Segun Samson, Issa Shamsudeen, Babatunde Saheed and Abdulmatin Akibu – were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge of fraud.
The defendants pleaded guilty to the separate charges preferred against them by the commission.
They were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six months to one year with options of fine.
In his ruling, the judge held that the prosecutor had established a case against the defendants and convicted them accordingly.
He also ordered that all items including phones and laptops used as instruments to commit the crime as well as money raised as restitution be forfeited to the Federal Government.
