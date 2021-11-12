Court convicts five internet fraudsters in Oyo

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday sentenced five convicted internet fraudsters to various prison terms in the state.

The convicted persons were – Gbadeyinka Abeeb Adeyemi who claims to be a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Omolafe Olakunle Banjo (aka Ronald Siegal), Ojuade Oluwafemi (aka Mary Reese), Ogundeji Bolaji Ibrahim (aka Allison Katte), and Oketunbi Kayode Moses.

They were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges ranging from impersonation to intent to defraud.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

Justice Agomoh sentenced Gbadeyinka to eight months imprisonment with an order to restitute his victim, one John Stones, the sum of $1,000 through the EFCC.

He will also forfeit one iPhone 12 mobile phone and one Toyota Camry car, being proceeds of crime to the Federal Government.

Omolafe was sentenced to seven months imprisonment.

The judge ordered him to pay his victim, one Jelema Kraus, the sum of $950 and the balance of N90, 155:30 domiciled in his bank account.

He will also forfeit one Hp Laptop, one itel mobile phone, and one Toyota Matrix car to the federal government.

Ojuade bagged seven months imprisonment.

Justice Agomoh ordered him to restitute his victim, one Herbert Hacket, the total sum of $400 through the EFCC.

He also forfeits one iPhone 6 mobile phone to the federal government.

Ogundeji and Oketunbi were sentenced to six and five months’ imprisonment each.

The duo will also restitute their victims the sums of $425 and $1,400 respectively through the commission.

