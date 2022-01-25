Court convicts skit maker, DeGeneral, of drug trafficking, says ‘go and sin no more’

Budding Nigerian skit maker and content creator, DeGeneral, real name Joshua Sunday was on Monday January 24, convicted of drug trafficking by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The Nigerian skit maker was arraigned in court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) alongside Caleb William, a cinematographer after being arrested for unlawfully dealing in 15g of Cannabis and 14g of tramadol in Lekki area of Lagos State.

They were both charged to court with three counts of trafficking Tramadol and Cannabis Sativa.

The duo who pleaded guilty to the charge, however, told the court that they’ve never tasted drugs.

Read also: Why comedian, DeGeneral, was arrested – NDLEA

They maintained that the substances were props for their comedy skit, which they were about shooting before being arrested.

Ruling on the case, Justice Daniel Osiagor who noted that the volume of substance was minimal, said he would rather convict the defendants and caution them, rather than sentence them.

The defendants were cautioned and asked to “go and sin no more”.

