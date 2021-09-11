Metro
Court convicts three for $10,000 internet fraud in Uyo
The Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of Prosper Idongesit Mfon (alias Steve Wagner), Edidiong Akpan Udoyen (aka Janet Franklin) and Warri Poweide Joshua (alias Joyce Martins), before Justice Stephen Dal Yop Pam of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for offences bordering on internet fraud.
According to a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria by head of media and publicity of the EFCC, the convicts were arrested on August 23, 2021 within Osong Ama area of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for their involvement in internet fraud. While Prosper Idongesit Mfon falsely presented himself as Steve Wagner and succeeded in defrauding his victims to the tune of $4000. Edidiong Udoyen posed as Janet Franklin, a female American who teaches Crypto Currency online with intent to defraud.
Warri Poweide defrauded his victim of the sum of $6000.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 37 suspected internet fraudsters
The trio, who were arraigned on Thursday September 9, 2021, pleaded guilty to separate one count charge bordering on cybercrimes. In view of their pleas, the prosecuting counsel Adebayo Soares prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.
But the defence counsel Udeme Tom pleaded for leniency for the defendants by the Court.
Justice Pam convicted and sentenced all the defendants to three months imprisonment with option of N50, 000 each.
Prosper Idongesit was ordered to forfeit the following items to the Federal Government: iPhone 11, iPhone 12, Infinix phone, one HP laptop and a Flash Drive. He is also to restitute the sum of Four Thousand United States Dollars ($4000) to his victim.
Udoyen and Warri Powede are to restitute their victims in the sums of Three Hundred United States Dollars ($300) and Three Thousand United States Dollars ($3000) respectively; while Powede also forfeits One HP laptop, one OUKITEC device 1P-68 waterproof mobile phone, iPhone Pro, Macbook Air laptop and a Toyota Avalon with registration number NGD 126 AE to the Federal Government.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...