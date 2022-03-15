Court convicts two men for internet fraud in Kwara

The Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on Tuesday convicted the duo of Abdulkareem Jamiu and Zakariyha Ibrahim for internet fraud.

The two men were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged impersonation, love scam and other internet related frauds.

The defendants were convicted by Justices Adenike Akinpelu and Sikiru Oyinloye respectively.

They pleaded guilty to their charges.

Following their guilty pleas, the prosecutors, Innocent Mbachie and Aliyu Adebayo, called a witness each to review the facts of the cases.

The counsels told the court to consider the guilty plea entered by the defendants, the extra-judicial statements and all the exhibits tendered and convict them accordingly.

In her ruling, Justice Akinpelu held that the commission had successfully established the case against Jamiu and convicted him.

She sentenced the defendant to six months in prison with an option of N150,000 fine.

The judge ordered that one iPhone XR which he used to perpetrate the crime and the sum of N7.3 million recovered from him be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Justice Oyinloye sentenced Ibrahim to six months in prison with an option of N100,000 fine.

He ordered that the convict’s Infinix phone recovered from him at the point of arrest and the sum of 50 Canadian dollars which he got as restitution be forfeited to the federal government.

