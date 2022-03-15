Metro
Court convicts two men for internet fraud in Kwara
The Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on Tuesday convicted the duo of Abdulkareem Jamiu and Zakariyha Ibrahim for internet fraud.
The two men were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged impersonation, love scam and other internet related frauds.
The defendants were convicted by Justices Adenike Akinpelu and Sikiru Oyinloye respectively.
They pleaded guilty to their charges.
Following their guilty pleas, the prosecutors, Innocent Mbachie and Aliyu Adebayo, called a witness each to review the facts of the cases.
The counsels told the court to consider the guilty plea entered by the defendants, the extra-judicial statements and all the exhibits tendered and convict them accordingly.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan
In her ruling, Justice Akinpelu held that the commission had successfully established the case against Jamiu and convicted him.
She sentenced the defendant to six months in prison with an option of N150,000 fine.
The judge ordered that one iPhone XR which he used to perpetrate the crime and the sum of N7.3 million recovered from him be forfeited to the Federal Government.
Justice Oyinloye sentenced Ibrahim to six months in prison with an option of N100,000 fine.
He ordered that the convict’s Infinix phone recovered from him at the point of arrest and the sum of 50 Canadian dollars which he got as restitution be forfeited to the federal government.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...