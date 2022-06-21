Court convicts two men for internet fraud in Kwara

Justice Mahmud AbdulGafar of the Kwara High Court, Ilorin, on Tuesday convicted two men for cybercrime and possession of proceeds of illegal activities.

The convicts were Maruf Damilare, who claimed to be an Engineer from Ifedore Local Government Area of Osun State, and Lukman Olusanya, Point of Sale (PoS) operator from Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The two men were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on separate fraud charges.

The commission arraigned Damilare on a two-count charge of cheating by impersonation and possession of proceeds of unlawful activities, while Olusanya was docked on a one-count charge of impersonation.

Olusanya allegedly posed as one Lena Kincy on Facebook to defraud his unsuspecting victim.

The defendants were arrested by EFCC operatives on April 22 at Agric Estate, Ilorin, following intelligence reports on the activities of some internet fraudsters operating in the area.

In his judgement, Justice AbdulGafar sentenced Damilare to three months in prison on count 1 and six months on Count 2.

He was however given options of N250,000 and N500,000 fines on the two charges.

The judge ordered that one iPhone 12 which he used to perpetrate the crime and the sum of $400 which he benefited from the illegal activities be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Similarly, Justice Abdulgafar sentenced Olusanya to six months in prison for his crime.

He was also given an option of N250,000 fine.

The judge ordered that the iPhones 11 and Apple MacBook laptop which the convict used to commit the crime and the sum of $400 benefited from the crime be forfeited to the federal government.

