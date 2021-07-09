Metro
Court convicts two varsity students for romance scam
A Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on Friday, sentenced two students to one-year imprisonment each for a romance scam.
The convicted students were Adeyemi Kehinde, a final-year student of Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado Ekiti, and Oladosu Olalekan of Kwara State University (KWASU), Molete.
Justice Sikiru Oyinloye delivered the verdict after finding the students guilty for cybercrime and romance scam.
He said the court was convinced that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt going by the defendants’ guilty plea.
The judge sentenced Kehinde to one-year imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine.
He ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s iPhones to the Federal Government.
He also sentenced Olalekan to one-year imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine on each of the two charges.
The judge ordered the forfeiture of a N209,000 draft raised in the convict’s name and his iPhone to the federal government.
The two convicts were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Adeyemi, who was known as Queen Elizabeth, was arraigned on a one-count charge of romance scam while Oladosu was docked on a three-count charge by the commission.
