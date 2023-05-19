Court convicts yahoo trainer, one other for cybercrimes

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of the duo of James Mark, aka Markscofield176 and Japhet Peter, aka Chafrin Bryan before Justice A.A Bello of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on a one count charge bordering on internet fraud.

The convicts were arrested at different locations within Kaduna metropolis, for alleged cybercrime offences. One of the convicts, James Mark allegedly runs a Yahoo Academy where he trains youngsters in the craft of trickery and fraud in cyberspace.

One of the charge reads, “ Mark (aka Markscofield176), sometimes March 2023 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an offence to wit; falsely presented yourself as Markscofield176 ( a citizen of the United State of America) which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna state Penal Code Law, 2017”

The other reads, “Japhet Peter ( a.k.a CHAFRIN BRYAN ) on or about the 20th of April, 2023 at Zeecool Hotel, Banawa, Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court falsely presented yourself as CHAFRIN BRYAN and in such assumed character impersonated one CHAFRIN BRYAN ( a U S citizen ) via your Facebook account and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna state Penal Code Law, 2017”

They pleaded guilty to the charges. The Prosecuting counsel, M.E Eimonye and M. Arumeni urged the court to convict them accordingly. Justice Bello convicted and sentenced them to two years imprisonment with an option of N 200,000 and 150,000 fine respectively.

They are to forfeit their phones which

includes, a black Samsung with IMEI No. 3592731578398, one Infinix Note 10 with IMEI No. 399273157878466, a blue Samsung phone, an iPhone 13 Pro Max with IMEI 35637016335603, iPhone XR with IMEI No. 356422108520194 and one MacBook laptop with model No. A2338 serial No. FVFGJ15VQ05D to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

