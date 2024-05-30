Court declares seat of 25 Rivers Assembly members who decamped to APC vacant

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has declared the seats of the 25 state lawmakers, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) vacant pending the determination of a suit before it.

The court on Thursday ordered Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, to stop parading himself as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and barred the 24 lawmakers, who are all against the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, from posing as lawmakers in the state.

Hon. Justice Charles Wali gave the order in Suit No PHC/1512/CS/2024, brought by Rt. Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo, Speaker, Rivers State House Of Assembly, Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari and Hon. Orubienimigha Adolphus Timothy, on the crises rocking the legislative arm of the state.

Defendants in the cases are Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, Hon. Dumle Maol Hon. Major Jack, Hon. Franklin Uchenna Nwabochi, Hon.christopher Kagbang Ofiks, Hon. Azeru Opara, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, Hon.Granville Tekenari Wellington, Hon. Ngbar Bernard, Hon. John Dominic Iderima.

Others are: Hon.q Queen Uwuma Tony Williams, Hon.loolo Isaiah Opuende, Hon. Abbey Peter, Hon. Igwe-obey Aforji, Hon. Justina Emeji, Hon. Ignatius Onwuka, Hon.chimezie Nwankwo, Hon. Lemchi Prince Nyeche, Hon. Barile Nwakoh, Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, Hon. Nkemjika Ezekwe, Hon. Davids Arnold Okobiriari, Hon. Nwankwo Sylvanus, Hon. Gerald Oforji, and Wami Solomon.

Fubara, and the Honourable Chief Judge Of Rivers State, Simeon Amadi, are the second set of defendants in the suit.

Wali in the Interlocutory Order, ordered that the lawmakers, who are Pro-Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, stop parading as lawmakers until the determination of the substantive case.

The order read: “An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is granted restraining the 1” to 25th Defendants from parading land holding out themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and/or meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at Aba Road;

“…Port Harcourt or at any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is hereby made restraining the 26th to 28th Defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or howsoever interacting with the 1at to 25th Descendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly their legislative seats having been declared vacant with effect from 13th December,2023 pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“That this case is adjourned to 1st July, 2024 for Mention.”

