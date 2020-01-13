Court declines Maina’s request for rejection of EFCC evidence

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday rejected the application filed by the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, asking the court to reject documented evidence presented against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge said the defendant was not in a position to determine which document was relevant to the case of the prosecution.

He told the parties that any document the prosecution decided to bring before the court to prove their case, provided it was admissible to the law, such documents would be admitted in evidence.

The judge, however, noted that whether the court would consider the document relevant to a case before it was entirely a different issue.

Justice Abang said: “It is a case of the prosecution and not the defendant. The defendants have not opened their defence.

“It is possible that at the close of the case of the prosecution, the defendants may or may not call evidence in the matter.

“Put differently, the defendants may decide to file a no case application at the close of the case of the prosecution. If the no case application succeeds then the defendants may not call evidence in the matter.

“It is only when the no case application fails that the defendants may decide to call evidence in the matter.

“In a like manner, it is not for the prosecution to determine which document is relevant to the case of the defendant.”

The EFCC had on October 25, 2019 arraigned Maina alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited on a 12 -count charge of money laundering.

