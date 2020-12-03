Court defers trial of Omokore, others in alleged N1.6bn oil fraud till Feb 2021

The trial of Jide Omokore over alleged N1.6 billion oil fraud was on Thursday, December 3, adjourned till February 22, 2021 by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Omokore, two of his companies, Atlantic Energy Brass Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited, as well as Victor Briggs, former Managing Director, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Membere Abiye are being prosecuted for alleged oil fraud involving Omokore’s companies in respect of a Strategic Alliance Agreement on OML 26, 30, 34 & 42.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) leveled an amended nine-count charge, bordering on alleged money laundering and procurement fraud to the tune of $1.6 billion against Omokore and the other defendants.

Meanwhile, before the Thursday adjournment, a prosecution witness, Abdulrasheed Bawa, an investigator with the EFCC, had on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, while being led in evidence by Adebisi Adeniyi, told the court that Omokore, (the first defendant) bought properties for former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The properties, Penthouse 22, Block B, No 8, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and Penthouse 21, Block C5, Bella Vista Estate, Banana Island, Lagos, he said, were purchased by Omokore at the cost of $1,194,000 and $3,570,000 respectively.

He tendered the documents in respect of the properties and they were admitted in evidence.

The two properties linked to Omokore, however, were in 2018, forfeited to the Federal Government through an Order of a Federal High Court, Lagos, upon a proceeding, initiated by the EFCC.

