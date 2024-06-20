News
Court delays ruling on jurisdiction in Kano Emirate tussle
The Federal High Court, Kano, on Thursday reserves ruling on the ongoing legal battle surrounding the Kano Emirate.
The court reserves the ruling after arguments from lawyers representing various parties in the dispute.
This case centers on the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano in March 2020 and the subsequent appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero to the position.
Sanusi approached the court to declare his removal at the time as unlawful.
The court’s initial task was to determine its own jurisdiction in the matter.
Legal representatives for the Kano State government had argued that the court lacked the authority to hear the case, as it falls under the purview of customary law.
However, Sanusi II’s lawyers contended that his fundamental human rights were violated during the dethronement process, bringing the case within the court’s jurisdiction.
Justice A. M. Liman, presiding over the case, has yet to issue a definitive ruling on the matter of jurisdiction.
Counsel to the State House of Assembly and its speaker, Eyitayo Fatogun (SAN), informed the court of a notice of appeal filed at the Court of Appeal, seeking a stay proceedings.
However, Justice Liman noted that there was no evidence that the appeal had been entered nor any formal application for a stay filed.
The Kano Emirate dispute remains a sensitive issue, with significant political and cultural implications. The Emir of Kano holds a powerful symbolic position within the Kano society and the wider northern Nigerian region. A definitive ruling on the court’s jurisdiction will determine whether the legal battle can proceed, potentially leading to a final verdict on the dethronement of Sanusi II.
It is unclear when the court will deliver its ruling on jurisdiction. However, the postponement indicates a complex legal landscape surrounding the case. Both parties are expected to continue their arguments, with the court’s decision likely to have a significant impact on the future of the Kano Emirate.
