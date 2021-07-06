Metro
Court denies ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ojerinde, bail over N900m fraud allegations
A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, refused to grant Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) bail over alleged fraud preferred against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).
Justice Obiora Egwuatu declined the oral application for bail by counsel to the defendant, P.O Olorunishola, SAN, after the ICPC lawyer, Ebenezer Shogunle, opposed the submission.
The former chief executive officer of JAMB is the sole defendant in the suit marked: CR/97/21 bordering on alleged misappropriation of about N900 million.
Ripples Nigeria had reported in March 2021 how the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arrested Ojerinde.
Ojerinde allegedly perpetrated the fraud as JAMB registrar from April 10, 2012, to August 1, 2016, and the Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO) between 1999 and 2007.
The commission said the suspect has, since his arrest, been answering questions on allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion, making false statements, and awarding fraudulent contracts to untraceable shell companies.
