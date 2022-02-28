Politics
Court denies Kyari’s bail application in case linked to drug deals
The ongoing case of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, continued on Monday as a Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja, refused to grant his bail application.
In his ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo, said the application had been overtaken by events following an order of a sister court, granting the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)’s prayers to detain Kyari for another 14 days to enable it conclude its investigation.
He further clarified that the sister court, which gave the order in favour of NDLEA on Feb. 22, was a court of coordinate jurisdiction.
Nonetheless, Justice Ekwo revealed his disposition towards hearing Kyari’s fundamental enforcement rights suit after the expiration of the 14-day court order.
He then adjourned until March 15 to hear Kyari’s application to demand for his fundamental right enforcement.
READ ALSO: HURIWA wants Abba Kyari paraded in public, alleges favouritism
In the run-up to today’s court session, Justice Zainab Abubakar of FHC sitting in Abuja had granted the agency’s application to have Kyari and other suspects linked to the alleged drug trafficking detained for 14 more days to complete its investigation.
On February 21 Kyari, through his lawyer, had, approached the court with an ex-parte motion and originating summons seeking for a bail and asking the court to enforce his fundamental human rights which he alleged had been breached by alleged unlawful arrest and detention.
Kyari urged the court to make an order directing the NDLEA to pay him N500 million for infringing on his rights.
