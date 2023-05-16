Court directs police to grant Seun Kuti bail after 48 hours

A Magistrate Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday adjourned the trial of Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, for alleged assault till May 23.

The singer was arraigned by the Lagos State command for allegedly assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge last weekend.

At the proceeding, the prosecution counsel led by S. A. Adebese and Morufu Animashaun urged the court to remand the defendant for 21 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, Kuti’s counse, Femi Falana (SAN), prayed the court to grant his client’s bail.

After listening to both parties, Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun requested for five minutes of recess, saying she needed time to deliberate on the case on her own.

On resumption of court sitting, the magistrate ordered that Kuti be remanded in police custody for 48 hours to allow the force to conclude its investigation on the matter.



She said: “The court has decided to override any public opinion and pass the judgment of the court.

“Following the remand application presented before the court, I am advising that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution within 72 hours.

“The defendant is hereby remanded for 48 hours in police custody to allow the police to conclude their investigation.

“After 48 hours, the defendant will be granted bail in the sum of N1m with two responsible sureties, a three years tax payment receipt that is verifiable; one of the sureties must have a landed property within the court jurisdiction.”

