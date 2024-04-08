Court discharges ex-Ekiti PDP chairman, 5 others of criminal charges

The Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ado Ekiti, on Monday, discharged and acquitted a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr. Ropo Adesanya and five others standing trial for conspiracy and breach of peace.

The defendants – James Dada, Jegede James, Jegede Ebenezer, Chief Matthew Fabamise and Oluwaropo Adesanya were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, threatening violence and breach of peace on September 4, 2023.

In his ruling, Magistrate A.O Adeosun held that the prosecution had not adduced evidence to link the defendants with the commission of the offences in Count II and Count III, while Count I, which borders on conspiracy, also failed.

He said: “On the whole, after a careful and most anxious consideration of the evidence, I have concluded that the prosecution has failed to discharge the onus placed on them.

“Consequently, each defendant is hereby discharged and acquitted on counts I, II and III.”

The prosecutor, ASP Johnson Okunade, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences at about 07:00 p.m., on April 21, 2023, in Ijan-Ekiti.

He said the defendants conspired among themselves to commit a felony.

Okunade added that a case of threatened violence against the complainant, Major Olajide Ijadare, was reported at the station while the defendants also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 421, 69 and 181(1)(d) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

