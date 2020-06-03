Court discharges Melaye of criminal charges

Senator Dino Melaye has defeated the Nigerian government in the alleged criminal offence charges leveled against him.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami levelled the criminal charges against the former Kogi West senator before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja.

The AGF accused Melaye of deliberately making false claim that the ex-chief of staff to the Kogi State Governor, now Deputy Governor, David Onoja plottied to assassinate him in April 2017.

The former senator was equally accused of making a false statement during a conversation with Mohammed Abubakar, son of Abubakar Audu, ex-Kogi governor.

In a two-count charge, the government accused Melaye of giving out false information with the intent to harm Onoja’s reputation.

The offense if proven is punishable under Sections 140 and 393 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

But Melaye denied the allegations levelled against him.

His lawyer, Olusegun Jolaawo (SAN), after the prosecution closed their case filed a no-case-submission.

Sitting on the matter on Tuesday, the court discharged Melaye and cleared him of giving false information to police, as claimed by the AGF.

Justice Olasumbo Goodluck, the presiding judge, in his ruling on Melaye’s no-case -submission, ruled that “there was no evidence that the defendant gave false information to any person in public service.”

