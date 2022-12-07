Court dismisses another suit challenging Tinubu’s candidacy

Justice Fadima Murtala of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday dismissed a suit challenging the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

An APC member, Ngozika Ihuoma, had in a suit filed on June 9 asked the court to nullify the candidacy of Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, for alleged violation of the Electoral Act.

APC, PDP, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Attorney-General of the Federation were listed as respondents in the suit.

The Director of Media and Publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

The case was the second challenging Tinubu’s candidacy to be dismissed by court in the last eight days.

In the suit, the plaintiff urged the court to restrain the former Lagos State governor from taking part in the election, among other reliefs.

In her ruling, the judge described the plaintiff as a “meddlesome interloper.”

She said Ihuoma has no locus standi to file the suit in the first place.

