Latest Politics

Court dismisses anti-graft panel’s report on Sanusi

February 21, 2020
2019: Sanusi pleads with Nigerians not to elect uneducated leaders again
By Ripples Nigeria

Justice O.A Egwuata of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Friday dismissed the preliminary report of an anti-corruption panel which recommended the suspension of Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, over alleged misappropriation N3.5 billion.

The state government had put together the panel to investigate the monarch’s alleged misappropriation of the funds belonging to the Emirate Council.

The judge in his verdict held that the anti-graft commission erred for denying Sanusi a fair hearing before releasing the said report.

Such an omission, he said, was against the principle of fair hearing.

The Emir had approached the court, seeking a declaration that the panel’s preliminary report, issued on June 6, 2019, was in breach of his fundamental human right to fair hearing and contrary to the rules of natural justice.

READ ALSO: Court releases 87 Shiite members

He also asked the court to set aside the preliminary report, which indicted him for fraud, misappropriation, as well as the recommendation for his suspension by the Commission.

He also demanded N200,000 compensation for damages.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar, are listed as respondents in the suit.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!