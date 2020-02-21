Court dismisses anti-graft panel’s report on Sanusi

Justice O.A Egwuata of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Friday dismissed the preliminary report of an anti-corruption panel which recommended the suspension of Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, over alleged misappropriation N3.5 billion.

The state government had put together the panel to investigate the monarch’s alleged misappropriation of the funds belonging to the Emirate Council.

The judge in his verdict held that the anti-graft commission erred for denying Sanusi a fair hearing before releasing the said report.

Such an omission, he said, was against the principle of fair hearing.

The Emir had approached the court, seeking a declaration that the panel’s preliminary report, issued on June 6, 2019, was in breach of his fundamental human right to fair hearing and contrary to the rules of natural justice.

He also asked the court to set aside the preliminary report, which indicted him for fraud, misappropriation, as well as the recommendation for his suspension by the Commission.

He also demanded N200,000 compensation for damages.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar, are listed as respondents in the suit.

