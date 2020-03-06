Court dismisses APC bid to stop Benue local council election

Justice Wilfred Kpochi of the Benue High Court, Makurdi, on Friday dismissed the interlocutory application filed by the All Progressives Congress, (APC), seeking to stop the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) from conducting the March 28 local government elections in the state.

Counsel to the APC, Matthew Mnyim, brought the application and urged the court to stop BSIEC and the state Attorney General from going ahead with the election.

In his ruling, Justice Kpochi held that the available evidence before him did not indicate any urgency to grant the application.

He said: “The APC was aware of the process leading to the conduct of the election since December 2019.

“It is therefore not attainable for the court to restrain the electoral umpire from conducting the exercise since election matters are time-bound and preparations for the polls is already in advance stage.”

The judge noted that recent judicial trend did not warrant him to grant such injunctions in order to protect the country’s democracy, unless for emergency reasons.

