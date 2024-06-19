Court dismisses Binance director, Anjarwalla’s suit against EFCC

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed fundamental rights suit filed by an executive of crypto platform, Binance Holdings Limited, Nadeem Anjarwalla against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The judge dismissed the suit due to the absence of Anjarwalla’s legal team during the proceedings.

The plaintiff’s legal representative, Tonye Krukrubo, announced his withdrawal from the case without giving a specific reason.

This followed reports that Anjarwalla had escaped from detention and fled the country.

At Wednesday’s proceeding, Krukrubo formally submitted a “Notice of Withdrawal of Legal Representation,” prompting Justice Ekwo to acknowledge that Anjarwalla no longer had legal counsel in his suit.

The judge adjourned the case and expected Anjarwalla to secure new legal representation promptly.

The Binance director had approached the court to declare that his detention by Nigerian authorities was unlawful.

He also requested the award of costs in his favour.

By: Babajide Okeowo

