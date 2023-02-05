Court dismisses certificate forgery case against NNPP guber candidate in Gombe

The Federal High Court, Gombe, on Wednesday struck out the certificate forgery case against the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in the state, Khamisu Mailantarki.

The court gave the ruling in the suit filed on August 4 last year by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the state, Jibrin Barde.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and NNPP were also listed as respondents in the case.

Mailantarki’s lawyer, Herbert Nwoye, who briefed journalists on the case at the weekend, described it as baseless.

He said the court dismissed the case following the failure of the plaintiff to file their case within 14 days as required by the Electoral Act, 2022.

Read also:Ex- Gombe NNPP chairman gives reasons for joining APC

Nwoye said: “ The court on Wednesday delivered its judgement dismissing the suit, sustaining the preliminary objection on account of locus standi.

“That the plaintiff didn’t comply with the requirements of section 285 of the Electoral Act which requires that such suits should be filed within 14 days from the time the cause of action accrued.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now