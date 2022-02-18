Court dismisses former Ogun PDP chairman’s bid to nullify suspension

The Federal High Court, Abeokuta, on Friday dismissed a suit filed by a former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Samson Bamgbose, challenging his suspension by the party.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Bamgbose and five others for alleged anti-party activities in November 2020.

They later challenged their suspension in court.

The PDP, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Inspector- General of Police were listed as respondents in the suit with No: FHC/AB/CS/112/2020.

The counsel to the defendants, Mrs. Ifeoma Esom, urged the court to dismiss the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

Esom argued that the plaintiffs, having been suspended by the PDP, lacked the power to file a case against the party.

In her ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik dismissed the plaintiffs’ application for lack of jurisdiction.

She said the suit was an intra-party tussle between two factions of the PDP.

He wondered why Bamgbose, who claimed to be a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP did not take his matter to the party before approaching the court.

The judge said: “Consequently, I have no restraint in holding that the suit is not justiceable. The 5th (INEC) and 6th (IGP) defendants were added as a decoy to deceive the court.”

