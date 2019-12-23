Court dismisses Kalu’s bid for post-conviction bail

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday dismissed the application filed by the convicted former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, for a post-conviction bail.

The former governor, who was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for corruption and money laundering on December 5, has appealed his conviction at the Appeal Court.

Kalu had filed the application last week and urged the court to release him on bail for health reasons.

Justice Liman, who ruled on the ex-governor’s application on Monday, dismissed it for lack of merit.

The judge held that Kalu must remain prison pending the outcome of his appeal at the Appeal Court.

